Stand-up comedian Jason Byrne will visit Alnwick in UK tour of new show 'Head in the Clouds'
Following his return to the Edinburgh Festival, the Irish stand-up will head on a major tour of his new show, ‘Head in the Clouds’ from September 25 to November 30.
Jason said: “I’m beyond excited to take ’head in the clouds’ on tour. This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up! Get ready for a hilarious storm of nonsense. See you there!”
Jason’s successful career has seen him awarded the UK Radio industry’s prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. He has also hosted his own chat show, ‘Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show’ in Ireland and co-presented ‘Wild Things’ on Sky One.
TV appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show and Live at the Apollo.
