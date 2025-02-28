Comedian Jason Byrne will visit Alnwick Playhouse as part of his UK tour.

Following his return to the Edinburgh Festival, the Irish stand-up will head on a major tour of his new show, ‘Head in the Clouds’ from September 25 to November 30.

Jason said: “I’m beyond excited to take ’head in the clouds’ on tour. This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up! Get ready for a hilarious storm of nonsense. See you there!”

Jason’s successful career has seen him awarded the UK Radio industry’s prestigious Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show. He has also hosted his own chat show, ‘Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show’ in Ireland and co-presented ‘Wild Things’ on Sky One.

TV appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show and Live at the Apollo.

The new show will arrive at Alnwick Playhouse on November 21. Tickets go for sale on February 28.