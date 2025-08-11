Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters is set to conclude on ITV 🦈

ITV’s Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters is about to end.

The stars are set to swim with Tiger Sharks.

But how many episodes are left in the reality show?

An all-star team of celebrities are set to swim with one of nature’s deadliest predators tonight. ITV’s latest reality show will reach its climax in a matter of hours.

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters began earlier in the summer and has continued weekly on the broadcaster. ITV has teamed-up with experts Danni Washington and Tristain Guttridge and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder.

But how many episodes of the show are left? Here’s all you need to know:

When is Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters on next?

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters cast: Ross, Dougie and Rachel | Plimsoll Productions/ ITV

The show has been airing on Monday nights throughout July and August. It is set to return this evening (August 11), ITV has confirmed.

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters is set to start at 9pm, according to the schedule. The episode will run for approximately an hour and finish at around 10pm.

How many episodes of Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters are left?

Since it premiered back in July, the show has been airing on Monday nights on ITV. It is set to broadcast its fifth and final episode of the season this evening.

All five episodes are already available to watch on ITVX. The full boxset is available alongside other shows like Ridley.

The preview for the final episode, via Radio Times , reads: “The celebrity team come to the end of their fast-track training to dive with 18-foot tiger sharks and relocate to the world-famous dive site of Tiger Beach - after getting one last chance to hone their skills and demonstrate that they are ready to take part, the qualified team members come face to face with the iconic shark.

“Will the celebrities have their perceptions changed in a life-changing encounter, are they still monsters to be scared of, or is their biggest fear an ocean without sharks?”

