Royal Television Society awards for North East to return in 2022

Jason Cook at the 2019 RTS North East Awards

After the event was cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic, organisers have confirmed the Hilton NewcastleGateshead will host the glittering celebration on Saturday February 26.The awards aim to recognise the work of programme makers who created television and other content despite lockdowns and various other restrictions imposed by the pandemic and entries are now open for broadcasters, production teams and content creators to submit their work for the 2022 awards – which will cover the past two years of news, current affairs and programme making.In response to the pandemic, the awards will include two new categories – Pandemic Production Innovation (Drama) and Pandemic Production Innovation (News and Factual).

Will Nicholson, RTS North East & Border Region Centre chairman, said: “It is only right that, among the usual categories for drama, current affairs, entertainment and production excellence, we introduce additional awards to mark the extraordinary innovations deployed during lockdowns and pandemic restrictions.”The 2019 RTS awards was one of the last major events to take place in the region before lockdown restrictions were imposed – hosted by Tyneside comedian and broadcaster Jason Cook.

Entries may come from any media platform and must have been either aired on TV or streamed online for the first time between November 2019 andDecember 2021.