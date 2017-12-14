Popular Slimming World ‘free foods’ now counted as ‘syns’

Slimming World has made major changes to its diet plan with some popular ‘free foods’ now counted as ‘syns’.

Previously Mug Shots and Batchelors Pasta ‘n’ Sauce packet meals were counted as free foods but now dieters will have to count the popular snacks as part of their daily food intake.

Slimming World members currently have around 15 syns a day to use which are not counted as part of the Slimming World diet plan – this includes tomato ketchup, mayonnaise and sugar.

Mug Shots will now range from one ‘syn’ to 5.5 for the Mug Shots Sensations Mac & Cheese, while Batchelors Pasta ’n’ Sauce will start from ½ Syn.

The UK-based weight-loss category currently has more than 900,000 members attending its weekly meetings.

In a statement, Slimming World said: “The team at our Head Office who look after our food databases are always busy making sure that the guidance you get gives you the very best chance of slimming success.

“Knowing how much the pasta and noodle ‘landscape’ has changed over recent years, they’ve taken a closer look at how they evaluate the different types of pasta and noodles in snack pots and sachets.

“These extra checks have highlighted that these products are not as bulky, filling or satisfying as we thought (in fact the amount of pasta and noodles in some of them is really very low).

"And as a result some that were previously Free now have a small Syn value ranging from ½ Syn to 3 Syns.

“Plain dried pasta and noodles are still free.”