Outdoor arts programme enhanced with £47k funding

Kielder Water and Forest Park’s outdoor arts programme is set to evolve and become more inclusive, thanks to a new project supported by funding from Arts Council England’s (ACE) Project Grants programme.

A £49,700 grant will see new artistic works complemented by a range of community outreach projects that will open up the park’s Art and Architecture programme to an even wider audience.

Kielder Observatory

Lynn Turner, director of the Kielder Water and Forest Park Development Trust, said: “The Kielder Art and Architecture programme is a unique and increasingly strong draw for visitors to the park, making it a wonderful place to visit and ensuring there is always something new to experience here.

“The funding from Arts Council England will help us to develop creative projects that support our partner organisations’ work in the area, enhancing the visitor experience.

“We want to expand the numbers and diversity of visitors to the park, and the exciting projects being developed as a result of this funding range from multi-media activity to direct engagement with people who may not have previously experienced anything like what we have here.

“With further funding being applied for to develop other projects, this is a very exciting time for everyone involved with Kielder Water and Forest Park.”

Jane Tarr, director North, Arts Council England, said: “Kielder Water and Forest Park has a unique outdoor cultural programme, which enables its many visitors to experience contemporary art in such a unique and unexpected place.

“This new programme will help a more diverse range of audiences from the community to also enjoy the artistic experiences offered by the park and I look forward to seeing some of the new work.”

A number of different activities and projects will be taking place, thanks to the funding, to relate to all ages of visitors.