Northumberland wedding venues tie the knot to hold joint open day

Two of Northumberland’s wedding venues are hosting a joint open day this weekend.

The award-winning Doxford Barns and its sister Charlton Hall, dubbed Britain’s funkiest stately home by the Sunday Times, are throwing open their doors on Sunday (January 13), from noon to 4pm.

The event will give guests the chance to view the two distinctive venues that offer completely different wedding experiences – either in a rustic barn or an eccentric country manor that takes wackiness to a whole new level!

Guests will have the opportunity to tour both venues, meet the wedding co-ordinators and see some of the region’s most creative wedding specialists. Suppliers will be located at Doxford Barns only.

To reserve your place at Doxford Barns and Charlton Hall: The Wedding Venue Experience, visit www.doxfordbarns.com/whats-on/ or www.charltonhall.co.uk/whats-on/



Charlton Hall officially opened in July 2018 and is available for exclusive use for events from weddings to private celebrations or corporate functions.

It follows in the footsteps of the award-winning Doxford Barns, a rustic barn wedding venue that is nestled within a private 550-acre country estate, with on-site accommodation, and typically hosts three-day and one-day weddings with a bohemian vibe.