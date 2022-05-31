The tribute show at Gosforth Civic Theatre on Thursday, June 9, will raise funds for good causes that Jackie Dawson was passionate about.

Jackie played the role of Granny Mary before sadly passing away last July.

The Northern drama set in the present day looks at autism and its impact on families particularly how family dynamics can change when an ordinary North East family receives an autism diagnosis for their son.

The play portrays the family’s struggle to get a correct medical diagnosis, the difficulties experienced when trying to access help and the battle to get the right education for your child. As well as highlighting the difficulties, it also portrays the lighter side of living with an autistic person giving a balanced show for everyone’s tastes.

Cramlington actress, writer, and director Alison Stanley said: “We’ve talked to Jackie’s family who are supportive, and they're pleased that we're having this memorial performance. All the proceeds from this performance will go to a worthy cause that Jackie was involved with.”

Finding the right person to replace Jackie as Granny Mary was the task of writer Alison and producer Christine Stephenson and filling in Jackie’s shoes is actress Joanne Adams.

Joanne said: “I know that Jackie was a well-loved part of the cast and that people who have seen the show before will be watching how I perform the role.”