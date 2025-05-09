Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vinyl collectors in the North East - here’s the dates to save in your calendar for 2025, currently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking for that elusive album to complete your collection?

Perhaps there’s a chance such an item rests in someone else’s collection, and perhaps they’re willing to offload it - for a price.

Here’s the record fairs coming to the North East, so far, through the remainder of 2025 for you to start saving up for.

For many physical music aficionados, vinyl stubbornly remains the format of choice, its once-predicted demise proving to be a vibrant 21st-century resurgence.

While some collectors might find their fix with a trip to a local record shop or one of the North East’s established music retailers, for the more dedicated enthusiast, weekends often involve a treasure hunt through the crates of church halls and market stalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than just spaces for buying and selling, record fairs have blossomed into thriving communities. Here, the shared passion for vinyl fosters the exchange of knowledge, the thrill of the hunt for rare 7-inch singles or coveted bootlegs, and the offering of invaluable collecting wisdom.

Where should vinyl hunters be heading to in the North East to pick up the next hidden treasure for their collection? | Canva

So, for those in the North East eager to explore another collector's trove, where should they set their sights?

We've consulted Record Fairs UK , alongside listings on Facebook and Instagram, to bring you a curated list of record fairs heading to the region over the coming months. For those who want a chance to set up a stall, visit the Record Fairs website for contact details and more information.

So, could one of these events be your next opportunity to unearth some prized additions to your collection?

Records fairs in the North East in 2025

All information correct as of writing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June 1 2025: The Avenue, Lauder Street, Hartlepool, TS24 8AH (11am - 4pm)

June 7 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington, DL1 5PX (10am - 4pm)

June 22 2025: Methodist Church, N Burns, Chester le Street, DH3 3TF (10am - 3pm)

June 26 2025: Copthorne Hotel, The Close, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE1 3RT (10am - 4pm)

July 5 2025: Saltburn Arts, Community Hall, Windsor Road Entrance, Saltburn-by-the-Sea, TS12 1JW (10am - 4pm)

July 12 2025: The Crypt, Town Hall, Albert Road, Middlesbrough, TS1 2QQ (9:30am - 4pm)

July 20 2025: Seaham Masonic Hall, Ground Floor Function Room, 11 North Road, Seaham, SR7 7AA (10am - 3pm)

August 25 2025: Copthorne Hotel, The Close, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE1 3RT (10am - 4pm)

September 21 2025: Bowburn Community Hall, Durham Rd, Bowburn (nr Durham), DH6 5AT (10am - 3pm)

November 2 2025: Copthorne Hotel, The Close, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE1 3RT (10am - 4pm)

December 20 2025: Darlington Covered Market, Darlington, DL1 5PX (10am - 4pm)

Do you organise a record fair you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.