Ukraine fundraising night, Togston.

The event will feature raffles and bingo, and entertainment will be provided by Back in the Saddle.

All proceeds will be donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee, which is helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing Putin’s forces, and the money raised will be matched by UK Aid.

In a message posted on their website, the charity said: "The number of refugees has passed three million, with almost two million more people displaced inside Ukraine as intense fighting, shelling and air strikes continue across Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Donations to the appeal are funding work by DEC charities and their local partners inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

"They are helping people with their immediate needs while also planning to support refugees and displaced people over the coming months and years."