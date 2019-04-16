New gin to be launched by Alnwick-based company

An Alnwick-based gin company is this week set to launch a new product which draws on the extensive history of its medieval home.

Hotspur Gin, the latest product from Pilgrim Spirit Company, has taken a year to perfect and is 'a unique blend of history, chemistry, alchemy and passion, according to company founder Andrew Petherick.

"We have focused on traditional Northumbrian botanicals to give a smooth and delicate flavour that wins praise wherever it is sampled," said Mr Petherick.

The new gin uses primary Northumbrian botanicals of heather, bilberry and rose petals to influence the distinctive flavour.

These are blended with juniper, orris root, angelica, nutmeg and pink peppercorns and complemented further by the subtle inclusion of grapefruit and orange, which Pilgrim claims give the gin 'the most delicate sign-off that will satisfy even the most discerning palate'.

The process uses local Northumbrian water and each bottle of Hotspur Gin is made in the ‘Harry’ still in Alnwick. It is made in small batches of 100 bottles.

"Every drop receives the gin master's full and dedicated attention for the most perfect flavour. Nothing is left to chance," said Mr Petherick.

The cap on the bottle is handmade in the UK from 100% pewter and the Hotspur Gin emblem on the label is also made from pewter. Each is also hand-labelled for added quality.

Hotspur Gin is launched on April 19 and each bottle is 70cl and 40%ABV. The recommended retail price is £39 (inc VAT).

Gin fans can pre-order from batch one now at www.hotspurgin.com

Pilgrim Spirit Company, which was established in 2017 and specialises in craft spirits, also makes Hadrian's Wall Gin and Old Skool Gin in various flavours - Candy Floss, Iron Brew, Sweet Violet and Tutti Fruiti.