The Wonder Years and One Step Closer join Neck Deep for their 2025 UK Tour 🚌

UK punk act Neck Deep have announced a series of UK tour dates for the start of 2025.

The group announced the seven dates ahead of performing four times across Leeds and Reading Festival 2024.

Here’s where the band are performing during their UK tour and how to get presale tickets before general sales.

Not content with performing four times over the August Bank Holiday weekend, UK punk act Neck Deep have announced a series of tour dates for early 2025.

The group are set to perform twice at Leeds and Reading Festival 2024, but rather than rest on their laurels have taken the opportunity this morning to announce a seven-date tour across the United Kingdom, including dates in Glasgow, London and a homecoming show of sorts in Swansea.

The tour, titled “The Dumbstruck Dumbf**k UK Tour 2025,” will see the band supported during the dates by both The Wonder Years and One Step Closer, with Neck Deep vocalist Ben Barlow looking forward to hitting the road with the acts.

Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 act Neck Deep have announced seven tour dates across the UK for early 2025. | Provided

“We’re stoked to be back in the UK. It seems we’re always everywhere else, all the time - but when we do come back home, we go big. Having The Wonder Years out is always fun, they’ve been a big inspiration to us over the years, with so many great songs they always put on an amazing show.”

“One Step Closer are a band we’ve been following closely for a few years, they’re deservedly growing a lot right now and it’s been cool to see the progression. I’m excited to see how they go down with our fans because we love them.”

Neck Deep once again scored UK album chart success with the release of their fifth album in January 2024, “Neck Deep,” which peaked at number #11 on the chart upon its release. The band have also seen two of their albums enter the UK album chart in the top five position, with “The Peace and the Panic” in 2017 and “All Distortions Are Intentional” in 2020 both peaking at #4.

Where are Neck Deep performing during their 2025 UK tour?

Neck Deep are performing at the following venues on the following dates:

January 24 2025: O2 Academy, Birmingham

January 25 2024: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

January 26 2024: O2 Academy, Glasgow

January 28 2024: NX, Newcastle

January 29 2024: Rock City, Nottingham

January 30 2024: O2 Academy, Bristol

January 31 2024: Swansea Arena, Swansea

Where can I get tickets to see Neck Deep on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have access to Neck Deep’s artist presales can pick up tickets from 10am on Tuesday August 27 2024, while those with O2 Priority access can purchase presale tickets from the app from August 28 2024 at 10am.

Finally, Live Nation presale access is set to take place on August 29 2024 from 10am, with presales for all these avenues set to close by August 30 2024 at 9am.

General ticket sales

Following the presale ticket window closing, general ticket sales will go on sale on Friday August 30 2024 through Ticketmaster UK from 10am.

Will you be seeing Neck Deep and Leeds or Reading Festival 2024 once or twice, or are you looking forward to their UK tour alongside The Wonder Years and One Step Closer? Let us know your thoughts or plans by leaving a comment down below.