Young folk band Alnwicky back to serve up festive treats

A young Alnwick-based folk band is back on the road this Christmas and New Year with a series of festive performances.

Alnwicky, whose members are either current or former pupils of Duchess's Community High School, are playing at a variety of venues, including The Alnwick Garden's Treehouse Restaurant on Tuesday (December 18).

The band has not performed together since September after a busy summer schedule of gigs, with one at the Treehouse, due to some members being away at university. But they are back for the Christmas break and raring to go again.

Highlights of the tour include a New Year's Eve party at the Northumberland Arms at Felton and a ceilidh at Branxton Village Hall on January 6. They will also be busking around Northumberland and Newcastle in the build-up to Christmas.

The schedule of gigs is:

Sunday, December 17 - busking at Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, from 10am

Monday, December 18 - concert in the Treehouse Restaurant, The Alnwick Garden, from 6.30pm

Wednesday, December 20 - busking at Heighley Gate Garden Centre, from 10am

Friday, December 22 - busking in Newcastle city centre, from 10am

Saturday, December 23 - busking at The Alnwick Garden, from 10am

Sunday, December 31 - New Year's Eve celebration at the Northumberland Arms, Felton, from 9.30pm

Saturday, January 6 - ceilidh at Branxton Village Hall, from 7.30pm

A limited number of Alnwicky's 11-track CD called On The Border Run is still available for a suggested donation of £8 each. They are available at the gigs or via the band at email alnwickyband@gmail.com

More information from https://www.facebook.com/Alnwicky/