X Factor winner Sam to headline 2019 Northumberland Pride event

X Factor winner, chart-topping singer and stage star Sam Bailey will headline the second Northumberland Pride event, taking place at Alnwick Rugby Club in June.

The free community event, on Saturday, June 1, is a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) life within Northumberland.

Sophie Armstrong

Sam Bailey famously duetted with a host of singing superstars on the show, including Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, and went on to support music icon Beyonce, claim the Christmas number one with her hit Skyscraper, and top the charts with her debut album The Power of Love.

Sam has starred in a host of major stage productions since winning the X Factor, including Chicago and Vampires Rock.

Lorna Stewart-Hook, chairman of Northumberland Pride, said: “The team at Northumberland Pride are excited that Sam Bailey will be entertaining us all on June 1.

“We’re big fans and know she’ll have us all smiling with pride and singing along.

Lorraine Crosby on stage.

“We saw her live in November when she was on tour at the Tyne Theatre in Newcastle and you are in for a treat.

“Our small team of volunteers are working hard to help make Northumberland a more inclusive place to live, work and visit, and it’s fantastic to have the support of Sam, our sponsors, supporters and other performers.”

Northumberland Pride is back with a big rainbow bang this year, with a host of local talent booked to take to the stage at the inclusive and family-friendly event, hosted by Anna Foster, presenter at BBC Radio Newcastle for the North East.

Other acts performing, which have also been announced this week, include local band Matt Dunbar and The Automomous Collective, Lorraine Crosby – the female vocalist on Meat Loaf’s worldwide hit I’d Do Anything For Love, who performed to the crowds at the inaugural Northumberland Pride last year, and duo Summerland whose singer Sophie Armstrong, aka The Singing Shepherdess, is a judge on BBC One singing show All Together Now.

Northumberland Pride logo

There will also be the Northumberland Pride Pop-Up Choir performing.

Lorna added: “We are inviting everyone, regardless of musical experience, to learn and sing together at one of three workshops in Northumberland (Amble, Bedlington, Hexham), and then combining to sing on the Main Stage at Northumberland Pride.”

The pop-up choir sessions will take place at the three locations in May.”

Camping will also be available at this year’s pride.

See northumberlandpride.org.uk