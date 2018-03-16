‘With a Little Bit of Luck’ society has another hit set for the stage

The final touches are being made as Alnwick Stage Musical Society (ASMS) gets set for its annual production next week.

The award-winning group will be presenting My Fair Lady at Alnwick Playhouse from Tuesday.

ASMS - James Grieve and Susannah Clapclott

And it is once again set to be a corker – despite the Beast From The East trying to disrupt rehearsals.

The cast is now being put through its paces at the theatre ahead of the opening night.

Director Kathryn Curry, who lives at Ancroft, said: “With many of the cast living in outlying areas it was amazing to see so many of us make it through to perform last week after the amount of snow that we had.

“I’ve been worried about the weather this year and, unfortunately, a few of our regular rehearsals had to be cancelled, but because everybody has put so much effort in so far, we are actually ahead of schedule.”

ASMS - Mark Stenton and Anthony Stoker

Kathryn has taken part in musicals and produced musical concerts with ASMS for many years, but this year sees her take the reins as director and choreographer in a full stage musical for the first time with the society.

And it’s not the only debut as the cast continually seeks out new members to tread the boards.

Stuart Archer, who plays Colonel Pickering, has appeared with ASMS before as Mr Brownlow in Oliver, but this year’s role is a huge step up for him.

“Stuart is hilarious as Pickering – we have a fantastic chemistry on stage” says Anthony Stoker, who plays this year’s principal male, Henry Higgins.

Mark Stenton, who some may know as local singer songwriter Hague, makes his debut principal role as Alfred P Doolittle, the drunken, good-for-nothing dustman who’d do anything for half a crown. And with the classic musical numbers Get Me To The Church and With A Little Bit Of Luck, he’s hoping to get the audiences singing along.

James Grieve and Susannah Clapcott also take to the stage for the first time. James plays Freddy Eynsford Hill, who falls in love with Eliza, played by the ever popular Leonie Dial, and he has one of the most iconic musical numbers to sing – On The Street Where You Live. Susannah, who plays Mrs Pearce (the long-suffering house keeper to Henry Higgins), is thrilled to be playing such a key character.

The show, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, with evening performances and a Saturday matinee, is now sold out, but there may be some returns.

Contact Alnwick Playhouse on 01665 510785 or book tickets online at www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk