Wind ensemble to play in museum this spring

A fantastic opportunity is set to take place for local people to hear classical music played live in Bailiffgate, Alnwick’s award winning museum and gallery.

Alnwick Symphonic Wind Ensemble will present a spring concert at the museum on Saturday, March 23.

Founded and directed by Ray Thompson in 2012, the ensemble is an offshoot of Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band. It was formed to rehearse and perform mostly classical works written or arranged for symphonic winds.

Members play flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, horn and tuba, and there are currently 18 members and a conductor.

The ensemble will be playing a selection of music, including various pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, Movements from Edgar’s Enigma Variations (including Nimrod), Dvorak’s Legends and the premiere performance of two movements from a new work by Ray Thompson, along with two movements by Mozart, in a piece called Eine Kleine Tynemusik.

Ray said: “We enjoyed playing in the museum last autumn.

“The sound quality is outstanding and it is a very pleasant place to enjoy beautiful music.

“I am looking forward to conducting, and hearing for the first time in public a new piece of music I have composed, Eine Kleine Tynemusik.”

Tickets cost £7, which includes a glass of wine, children under 16 £1, and are available from the museum.

Book online via the museum’s website at www. bailiffgatemuseum.co.uk or call in during opening hours. Alternatively, contact the museum on phone on 01665 6059847.

The museum is open 10am to 4pm, Tuesday to Sunday.