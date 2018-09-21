A day of music and more will take place in Warkworth this weekend as Warkfest is back in town.

Warkfest was started in 2016 by David Smailes and Alistair Curry who wanted to open up Warkworth Cricket Club for an open-mic style acoustic night for locals.

It soon became apparent that the club was not going to be big enough for the interest generated by both performers and audience and so grew Warkfest. It is a festival style event with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK and a proportion of bar money to Warkworth Cricket Club to cover their costs and as a thank-you.

It takes place on Saturday and doors open at 1pm – 11pm and admission is by ticket only. Tickets are available from Warkworth Village shop and are £10 each. Under fives go free.There will be wristbands, T-shirts, food stands, a gin stall and two bars. No alcohol can be taken in.

This year, bands include The Range, Hot Tap Splutters, Corporal Bones, Night Train, Punk Fiction, Brian English, The Cloudberries, Come Together and more. Music will be non-stop from 2pm.

“This started as a small idea and just grew with the enthusiasm of everyone involved. It is fantastic to be able to host such a great community event that raises money for a good cause and also encourages us all to enjoy local talent on our doorstep,” said David Smailes.

“Too often we miss the opportunity to attend events like this due to cost and travel problems but to be able to hold it at such an amazing venue in Warkworth, with tickets going to locals, makes it a very special event and we really appreciate the understanding of Warkworth Parish Council and all of the residents close by, not to mention the musicians who entertain us for free.”