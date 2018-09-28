Tuning up for new monthly live music nights in town

A new monthly live music night will launch in Alnwick next week.

The Live Lounge, as it has been named, will not only bring live music acts to the town, but also provide a Hard Rock Cafe style feel to the night.

Held in the Coach House, at the Plough, the music night will be completely self-contained in the function suite.

Launching on Friday, October 5, The Gatecrashers, a North East rock band, will kick off what is expected to be a popular monthly event.

David Whitehead, who owns the Plough, alongside other restaurants including the Jolly Fisherman at Craster, said the night was the idea of his executive chef, Kevin Mulraney.

“Kevin is in to live music and had said that there weren’t many places you can go in Northumberland to see a live band,” David said.

“I mentioned that we could use the Coach House and he got really excited about it. He got the band on board and it went from there.”

The Live Lounge will not just serve up good music but good food as well, with a menu also created by Kevin, with an affordable price tag.

And the music night itself is free.

David added: “We didn’t want to put a price tag on it yet, we’ll just see how it goes. In the Coach House it’s all self contained, we have got a bar in there, you can sit and watch the band or be up on the balcony and eat and watch.

“The food will be reasonably priced as well, it won’t be the same level as the restaurant. It will be plates that people can order to share and pick on.”

The Live Lounge will take place on the first Friday of each month at the Plough’s Coach House, and guests are invited to enter through the side door from the car park.

Doors will open at 7pm with music on from 7.30/8pm.

The Gatecrashers are a North East band with a huge musical repertoire playing hits from acros the decades.

For more information about the Live Lounge and upcoming gigs see the events pages on social media including Facebook.