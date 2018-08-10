Traditional music at Cuthbert Way concert

An evening of atmospheric Northumbrian music from one of the country’s leading traditional musicians will take place in Wooler next Thursday.

Alistair Anderson will perform on Northumbrian smallpipes and concertina, with support from Tyneside fiddle-player Sophy Ball.

The evening will also include short sets from Niopha Keegan, fiddle player from The Unthanks, and members of energetic youth folk band Alnwicky.

Playing almost on home ground in Wooler, Anderson nevertheless has some 37 tours of the USA, five trips to Australia and countless European tours to his credit.

He is internationally acknowledged as the master of the English Concertina and a fine exponent of the Northumbrian Pipes, delighting audiences with the lyrical slow airs and lively dance tunes of Northumberland, and with his own music, which has grown out of his love of the traditional.

The event, on Thursday, August 16, at St Mary’s Church, is part of the Cuthbert Way exhibition.

Doors will open at 7pm, with the concert at 7.30pm.

For tickets, contact Lynda Cairns on 07929 653169 or Meg Hood on 07748 928706. Tickets will also be available via Eventbrite and to purchase in person at Florin, 3 High Street, The Cheviot Centre, Padgepool Place, and St Mary’s Church.