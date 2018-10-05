Talented consort steps Out Of The Shadows

Alnwick Music Society’s next concert will feature the acclaimed Fieri Consort.

Founded in 2012, the Fieri Consort has evolved into one of the UK’s most exciting young vocal groups, offering a unique blend of technical precision and innovation.

The musicians will present an Out Of The Shadows programme at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick on Sunday afternoon.

The programme is an exploration of transgression and humanity’s journey towards redemption.

Through works of English and Italian composers from the 16th century to the present day, the music will guide audiences on a journey from the first moment of darkness in the fall of man through to long-awaited forgiveness and rest.

During the concert, local singers will join the Consort for items that they will have learned at a workshop the day before.

The concert will start at 3pm. Book at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk