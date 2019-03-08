Sweet sounds of spring from choir at seasonal concert

A spring concert of music will be presented at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick next weekend.

Alnwick’s chamber group, the Rock Festival Choir, will be performing at the venue on Sunday, March 17.

The programme features pieces by Lauridsen and Whitacre, and the exciting, dynamic Little Jazz Mass, a setting for choir and jazz piano, which was inspired by Bob Chilcott’s time as one of the King’s Singers, when he worked with jazz legends such as John Dankworth.

The Little Jazz Mass had its world premiere in New Orleans in 2004.

Jane Nolan, from the choir, said: “Rock Festival Choir is delighted to be performing it in Alnwick and in Edinburgh.”

Following its successful performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2018, the choir has been invited to perform two concerts of contemporary choral classics at city centre venues on August 16 and 17.

The spring concert will also feature two pieces composed by members of the choir – Cheryl Camm’s evocative Ave Beati Cuthberti and Paul Bamling’s lyrical setting of the Lord’s Prayer.

The Rock Festival Choir is directed by Peter Brown.

The pianists will be Alan Gidney and Margaret Watchorn.

Tickets for the concert, priced at £10, will be available on the door at St Paul’s Church on Sunday, March 17, from 6pm.

The Rock Festival Choir was formed in 2003 to celebrate the restoration of the organ in the ancient church of St Phillip and St James in the Northumbrian village of Rock, and has continued to develop its repertoire over the years, under the direction of Peter Brown.

The choir usually sings unaccompanied and performs a wide range of music, both sacred and secular, from the 16th to the 21st centuries.

The choir has established an excellent reputation, winning praise for its rich and beautiful sound and its engaging performances of an immense range of musical repertoire, from Tudor anthems to Cole Porter.

For more information about the choir, visit http://www.rockfestivalchoir.org or follow it on Facebook.