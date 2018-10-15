String quartet brings unique magical show

Comedic string quartet Bowjangles bring their most magical show so far to Lesbury this month.

The show, on Friday, October 26, at Lesbury Village Hall, at 7.30pm, will offer a theatrical, musical journey through myths, folklore, legends and a portal in a cello case in the quest to find the most priceless relic of all – a magical violin bow known as Excalibow.

Bowjangles combines virtuoso string quartet performances with classy vocals, hilarious comedy and energetic dance moves in a show that uses almost every style of music.

Audiences can expect tales of monsters, ancient gods, historical figures and characters of pure fantasy in this action-packed show.

Musicians Ezme (cello), Bertie (viola), Ed (violin) and Mitch (violin), deliver their show with fiery musicianship, rousing songs and four part harmonies, and have a real gift for physical comedy.

Join Bowjangles in their quest for Excalibow in a night of singing, dancing, cabaret, comedy, magic – and, of course, music, which may contain traces of Abba.

This rebellious string quartet has travelled the world with its unique brand of performance and toured to village halls with Highlights in spring 2015 with its previous show On the Box.

Tickets for the show are still available by calling 07719 243170.