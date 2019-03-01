Society stages the best of Broadway in theatre fund-raising spectacular

Multi-award winning Alnwick Stage Musical Society (ASMS) has been hard at work since last September on its next production – Cabaret On Broadway – a celebration of the greatest Broadway musicals.

Huge chorus numbers, dance routines and solo performances will all be intertwined with an underlying story of the struggles, hopes, disappointments and successes of life on the stage.

ASMS Claire Teasdale and Lynne Lambert.

It draws together many of the best songs from the most popular Broadway shows including Cabaret, Chicago, 42nd Street, Sweet Charity, Fame, Rent, Fiddler On The Roof, Sunset Boulevard, Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman, and more.

This year’s production was created by Leonie Airlie and Kellie Hughes, who have been joined by Lynne Lambert and Peter Brown to produce a spectacular show, where all the proceeds will go to The Playhouse’s Show Your Support Appeal.

There will be five cabaret style performances (four evening and one matinee) to be held at Alnwick Adult Learning Centre in Lindisfarne Road between Wednesday, March 20 and Saturday, March 23, while refurbishment work is carried out at Alnwick Playhouse.

Ticket numbers are limited, however, and fans of ASMS are being encouraged to secure their tickets as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

ASMS Kellie Hughes.

They are £15 each and are available now at The Powder Room in Alnwick Market Place.

Last year saw ASMS sweep the boards at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association’s

(NODA) annual awards evening when they won all three of their nominations for their production of My Fair Lady.

The awards included Best Show and Best Lead for Leonie Airlie’s portrayal of Eliza Doolittle. The prestigious Regional Councillors Individual Award was given to Mark Stenton for his portrayal of Alfred P Doolittle.

That success continues into this year as the society will be receiving another My Fair Lady trophy for its poster and programme designs at NODA’s annual dinner dance to be held at Scotch Corner on March 9.

Mark Stenton, who also produced the poster and programme for My Fair Lady, said: “It is a real testament to the hard work that goes into our productions and the talent that ASMS has that yet another award has been picked up for our programme and poster design.

“I’m so proud to have been a part of the society’s multi-award winning year – long may it continue.”

The Alnwick Playhouses’s Show Your Support Appeal aims to raise £800,000 for the venue’s refurbishment.