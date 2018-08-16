Seven hours of music in free festival first

The first ever Bluebella Music Festival takes place in Belford on Saturday.

Starting at 2pm and taking place at the Blue Bell Hotel in the Market Place, the free event promises to be a unique acoustic music experience for all the family to see.

Headliners Ian Prowse and Brian Nash both have stellar musical careers.

Ian has shared the stage with many a musical great and the late John Peel was his number one fan.

Co-headliner Brian Nash was part of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, one of the biggest bands in the UK in the mid 1980s and is now an acclaimed songwriter in his own right.

The seven-hour show will packed with some of the finest songwriters in the UK, while outside there will be family chill-out zone in the bell tent, a bouncy castle, festival food and an outside bar in the picturesque garden of the hotel.

Food and drinks will also be available as usual inside the hotel.

Organisers have said it promises to be the must-see music event of the summer, all for free.

The full line up is: Ian Prowse, Brian Nash, Morrissey & Marshall, Shaun Kelly & The Returned Gifts, Rosie Nimmo, Philip Rambow, John Reynolds and Ed James.

For more see www.bluebellhotel.com