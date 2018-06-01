Rob and his orchestra bring sounds of swing

Rob Heron and The Tea Pad Orchestra will be touring to Whittingham with their own unique brand of Western Swing, Blues, Gypsy Jazz and Country, or North Eastern Swing.

Influenced by early 20th century American music, with the addition of ‘razor-sharp’ solos, great arrangements and original songs; their music harks back to a golden age whilst staying perfectly modern.

Based on Tyneside but with members from Orkney to Warwickshire, the Tea Pad sound encompasses a range of genres including western swing, country blues and ragtime hokum. They draw on eclectic influences – from Bob Wills to Django Reinhardt, George Jones to Cab Calloway – yet ultimately sound like nobody else, with a North Eastern Swing style that’s constantly evolving and utterly their own.

The songs are penned by vinyl fan, Rob Heron, a crazy fool for country music and a full-time dandy-cowboy.

The show will be on stage at Whittingham Memorial Insititute on Saturday, June 2, at 7,30pm.

Maureen Blakey promoter said: “Since Highlights 21st birthday celebrations fall on the weekend we are donating half the raffle money collected to their funds. This will help them raise funds to continue to bring exciting events to rural Village Halls”.

Book on 01665 574384.