Rising star to appear at next Roots music night

The next Rothbury Roots music night will take place next Thursday.

Findlay Napier is really making waves on the singer/songwriter circuit, especially in his native Scotland, but increasingly further afield too.

Findlay’s craft is the result of study as a music student in Glasgow, and more recently his song-writing has been honed under the watchful eye of Boo Hewerdine, who has also produced Findlay’s recorded music.

As entertaining between songs as he is musically, Findlay Napier rises above a busy crowd of ‘one-man-and-a- guitar’ acts.

Andy Craig, organiser of Rothbury Roots, said: “I’m delighted to bring Findlay to Rothbury Roots for you. Findlay is a rising star and has appeared on the BBC on TV and radio in Scotland. It’s quite a coup to be able to bring him to Rothbury.”

He will play on Thursday, March 29, at the Queen’s Head, Rothbury. Doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm start.