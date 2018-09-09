Quartet tunes up to launch new season

Alnwick Music Society is ready to start its new season with a concert by the Gildas Quartet.

The concert by the young ensemble will take place at St Paul’s Church in Alnwick on Thursday, September 13.

Music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms and Benjamin Britten will feature within the programme.

And the Gildas are set to open the show with a selection of music from Bach’s The Art of Fugue.

Brahms’ First String Quartet and Britten’s Second String Quartet will also be performed.

The Second String was composed to commemorate the 250th anniversary of Henry Purcell’s death and it is considered to be one of the masterpieces of 20th century music.

The Gildas Quartet have previously performed at the Bridgewater Hall, the Wigmore Hall and the Purcell Room.

The quartet has also performed live on BBC Radio 3.

There is a different venue for the society as the usual Playhouse setting is now closed for refurbishment.

The church will open for the programme at 7.30pm.

Tickets for this show and other concerts in the season are available online at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

They cost £15 adult, £5 young adult (19 to 30), under 18s free, and are also available on the door.