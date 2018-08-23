Music and laughter to raise cash

An Alnwick performer will be joining the line-up as a charity event takes to the stage at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

The 2CC lMusic and Laughter show takes place on Sunday, September 23.

And Alnwick’s Lewis Denny will be performing alongside a host of other names.

Collabro’s Matt Pagan, who starred in panto at the theatre with Lewis last year, is also on the bill alongside the Military Wives Choir, top comics Jason Cook and Steffen Peddie, Morpeth’s Nikki Sim and a host of other internationally known artists,

The event is the fifth annual variety show to be held at the theatre and is organised by Byker Masonic Hall’s 2CC initiative.

The 2CC stands for two chosen charities and this year the Tyne Theatre Preservation Trust as well as SSAFA (The Armed Forces Charity) will benefit from the event.

It promises a real fun packed, value for money afternoon, starting at 1pm with over three hours-worth of top entertainment.

One of the country’s top rock and roll bands the Baldy Holly Band will be there as will the powerful voice of Junior Turner any many more extremely talented artists.

The even will be hosted by panto legend, the Tyne theatre’s Charlie Richmond.

The 2CC Music and Laughter Show promises to be a hilarious, toe-tapping treat, set against the incredible backdrop of one of the North East’s best-loved entertainment venues and with all the acts giving their time up for free.

Lewis has recently been performing with Troubadour, a male vocal group which has been touring the country, and beyond, doing what he does best – performing.

Lewis said: “I’m thrilled to be part of the 2CC Music and Laughter Show. I can’t wait to be back at the Tyne Theatre and be reunited with some of my Snow White pantomime cast from last season.

“The show should be great, and with the line up, I think it will be really, really good.”

Lewis will be back at the Tyne Theatre this winter as he once again takes part in panto, this time Cinderella.

The 2CC Laughter and Music will also see representatives from the Royal Navy, Army, RAF and Marines and standard Bearers representing the armed forces.

The full line-up so far is as follows: Matt Pagan, Charlie Richmond, Durham/Northumberland Wing Band, Junior Turner, Jason Cook and Steffen Peddie , Military Wives Choir, John Hopkinson, Lewis Denny, Nikki Simm, Mary Proud, Rebecca Mackett, Hazel Rayson Dance School, The Baldy Holly Band, Ian Drever, Robyn McEnaney and Phil Jamieson.

Tickets for the show are selling fast. They are £12.50 for adults and £10 concessions.

They are available to book online now, visit http://tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk