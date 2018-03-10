Lightning Seeds to play festival

It’s going to be pure and simple musical entertainment at this year’s Northumberland Live Festival at Blyth as indie band The Lightning Seeds are announced as headliners.

The band, fronted by singer Ian Broudie achieved chart success in the 1990s with hits such as Pure, Sense, The Life of Riley and Lucky You.

Their biggest commercial success, however, was written in 1996 to celebrate football’s European Championships being held in England.

The song also features comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, the hosts of popular TV show Fantasy Football.

They then wrote and recorded the song Three Lions ’96, which became a number one single on two occasions, selling over a million copies in the UK.

Last year, The Undertones paid their first ever visit to Blyth and wowed the crowd with their repertoire of power pop songs.

Previously, Scouting For Girls attracted a 15,000 strong crowd, and The Lightning Seeds are expected to do the same this year.

Other bands already lined up to entertain crowds on Saturday, June 23 include blues rock band STAN, rock and rollers The Baldy Holly Band and popular rock band Edenthorn.

Organisers have also announced that the festival’s official media partner will be BBC Newcastle.

Blyth Town Council is hosting the Northumberland Live Festival at Blyth.

Chairman of the town council events committee Coun Kath Nisbet is looking forward to welcoming The Lightning Seeds.

She said:“It’s very appropriate that in the World Cup year we are bringing the band who wrote the most successful football song ever to Blyth. I’m sure that everyone will be singing along to Three Lions to show our support for the national football team.”

The free family festival will also have superb street theatre, a fun fair, food concessions and, of course, great music.

Other support slots are available, as are other opportunities to take part in the festival.

The Lightning Seeds are an English alternative rock band from Liverpool, formed in 1989 by Ian Broudie.

The band’s second greatest hits album, The Very Best of the Lightning Seeds, was released in June 2006, followed by the re-release of Three Lions.

If you would like to be involved in the festival, please get in touch via the Facebook page or email mel.jackson@blythtowncouncil.org.uk