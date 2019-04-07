Horovod promises a feast of lively music and dance

Alnwick Music Society continues its outreach programme with a special one-hour interactive family concert during the Easter holidays.

The event will feature the North East-based band, Horovod.

The concert will take place on Tuesday, at 3pm, in the Northumberland Hall.

The programme will include lively and colourful arrangements of dance music from the Balkans, Turkey and Greece.

There will not be an admission charge, but the audience will be invited to pay what they think it was worth at the end of the concert.

This will be followed by a full evening concert at the same venue, starting at 7.30pm, when you can expect frantic Bulgarian dance rhythms, meditative melodic improvisations, stomping klezmer freilachs and everything in between.

You can book and pay for this and other concerts in the season at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk

Alternatively, you can pay on the door (cash or cheque only). It costs £15 for adults, £5 for 19 to 30-year-olds and under 18s free.