High school stage festive show in support of Playhouse renovations

A festive show is to be staged at Alnwick’s Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) in support of the town’s theatre redevelopment.

Students of DCHS will be performing their own devised play with music Ebony Scroogette and her Christmas Epiphany in the school hall on Wednesday, December 19 and Thursday, December 20, in support of The Alnwick Playhouse Redevelopment with all proceeds from the evening being donated to the fund.

DHCS pupils rehearse for their Christmas show.

The show, loosely based on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, finds us in a world where Ms Scroogette is the tyrannical headmistress of the best performing, exam-driven school in all the world, but her methods and philosophy are at odds with her drama, dance and music students.

As she works in her office one night she is visited by her old educational mentor who died on that very night seven years ago. The mentor informs her that she must change her ways to save her and her students’ educational souls. Told that she will be visited by a ghost called Jukebox Jo she is told she will be reminded of the shows she used to do and could still do by being taken on a journey through some foot tapping songs from the past and present and Christmas.

Martin Allenby, assistant headteacher at the high school, said: “The Playhouse and the school’s relationship has been excellent over the past two decades, and the chance to perform in its space has been a wonderful experience for our young people over the years, and in many cases acted as a springboard for young people to pursue careers in the creative arts beyond Northumberland.

“We wanted to contribute in some small way to the refurbishment and to show our continued support for such a wonderful venue within our community.

“Pupils have been rehearsing since early November and it promises to be a really positive start to the festivities as Christmas week approaches and the school holidays begin.”

Tickets are on general sale now and can be bought at £9 adults or £6 pupils.

Martin Allenby added: “We only have 420 tickets across both nights so we are hoping there will be some high demand so people might want to consider booking early if they are interested in attending.”

Tickets are available from the mainpage of the school website www.dchs-alnwick.org or directly from the ticket website https://widget.wescantickets.com/list/10459166

For more on the Playhouse see www.alnwickplayhouse,co,uk