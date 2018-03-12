Happy Mondays revealed as festival’s headline music act

It’s happy days for Lindisfarne Festival as organisers announce alt-rock legends Happy Mondays as the Friday headliner.

One of the most famous bands to emerge from the 1980s’ Manchester scene, with a slew of hits including Step On, Kinky Afro and 24 Hour Party People, Happy Mondays will join Brighton folk-punk band the Levellers at the top of the bill.

The announcement is made alongside plans to raise funds at the three-day event for UK homelessness charity Crisis, through the Musicians Against Homelessness (MAH) initiative.

Plans for the fourth annual festival, which crowdfunded £75,000 in six weeks last October, are going from strength to strength, with organisers confirming record ticket sales for the 2018 event so far.

Happy Mondays are avid supporters of the grassroots rock music movement MAH, which has already raised more than £100,000 for UK homelessness charities since the project launched in 2016, backed by patron Alan McGee.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said: “We’re all really looking forward to headlining Lindisfarne Festival on August 31. It’s going to be a great party. I love that the festival supports Musicians Against Homelessness too – a great cause.”

The festival, which runs from August 30 to September 2, will showcase more than 150 acts over its eight stages, with live music and DJs until 4am.

Other acts already announced include The Showhawk Duo, Ferocious Dog, Colonel Mustard & the Dijon 5, Bombskare, Detroit Social Club, Bessie & the Zinc Buckets, Hip Hop Hooray, and 13-year-old singer-songwriter Tom ‘Mouse’ Smith.

Conleth Maenpaa, founder of Lindisfarne Festival said: “We are absolutely thrilled to add Happy Mondays to what is undoubtedly our biggest and best line-up to date.

“This year we are stepping things up in every way imaginable, and with ticket sales currently exceeding all our expectations, we know that this year is going to be the most incredible party the North East has ever seen.”