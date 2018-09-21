Final concert is in memory of much-loved Adam Moody

A musical husband and wife duo will be donating the proceeds from their final concert in memory of a much-loved Northumberland man.

Andrew and Margaret Watchorn want to dedicate their final concert of the summer series to Adam Moody, from Embleton, who sadly died at the age of 33.

Adam, who was station officer at Howick Coastguard, was taking part in the Cheviots Challenge earlier this month with some of his team mates when he fell unconscious near Barrowburn and could not be revived.

He was married to Beth and had three children – Ryan, 13, Jake, 11, and baby Jessie.

Andrew and Margaret Watchorn have lived next to Adam’s parents for 25 years, and they wanted to do something to recognise his hard work in the community.

Their final concert will take place at Craster’s Memorial Hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm with doors open from 6.45pm.

Tickets are £8 (pay on the door) with accompanied children under 12 free. For this gig, they will be donating the profits to The British Heart Foundation in Adam’s memory.

“Adam sadly died recently at the young age of 33 and we have known him since he was a child,” said Andy and Margaret.

“As well as running the village shop in Embleton, he contributed so much to the community in so many different ways.”

The Watchorns have toured the region over the summer taking music to all corners of north Northumberland.

Andrew plays Northumbrian smallpipes, säckpipa (Swedish bagpipe) and guitar while Margaret plays Fiddle, vocals, hummelchen (Renaissance bagpipe), nyckelharpa (Swedish keyed fiddle).

Their concerts consist of traditonal Northumbrian music alongside sounds from other areas.

The Watchorns are hoping that the hall will be packed for this final concert, which is fittingly being held in Craster where Adam was a volunteer member of the Craster Lifeboat crew. A fund-raising page was set up in Adam’s memory after his death which has already raised almost £3,500 for the British Heart Foundation.