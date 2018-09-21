Festival sees huge increase in ticket sales

The 4th Lindisfarne Festival which took place on Beal Farm, at the end of the summer holidays, has been hailed a huge success by organisers and festival goers, with record-breaking numbers in attendance at the three-day music, arts and camping event.

Organisers are thrilled with the positive reviews and have confirmed a 20 per cent increase in ticket sales (compared with the previous year), demonstrating the ever-growing popularity of the homegrown, independent festival.

The over 18s festival which enjoyed a ‘vikings and pirates’ fancy dress theme, played host to over 200 acts across 10 stages including headliners Happy Mondays and The Levellers. And it achieved sell out status for the first time, with final tickets sold at the event.