Excellent new line-up for music society

With the closure of Alnwick Playhouse for renovation, Alnwick Music Society was faced with a dilemma over where to hold its forthcoming season.

However, its chairman Mike Alexander has used this as an opportunity to create an exciting and innovative new-look programme.

This will not only include international musicians and great chamber music but will also feature concerts that should appeal to a wider audience.

The Fieri Consort will lead a workshop for singers prior to a concert the next day. The Magnard Ensemble will offer a children’s concert of ‘Revolting Rhymes and Marvellous Music’ on a Saturday morning following a concert for adults the night before.

Another new venture is an evening concert of world music by Horovod, with an interactive family concert.

Others will include concerts by two excellent string quartets, the Gildas and Castalian, the fine Pro Musica String Trio and the remarkable young classical guitarist Sean Shibe.

These concerts will be held in various venues around Alnwick including St Paul’s, St James’s and St Michael’s Churches and the Northumberland Hall.

For full details, timings, and booking, visit the society’s new website www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk