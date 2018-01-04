Evening of music to celebrate organ

An evening of music and song will take place in Wooler this weekend to celebrate the 80th anniversary of a village church organ.

Maestro Alberto Massimo and his son Carlo will be performing at St Mary’s Church on Saturday to mark the 80th anniversary of the church’s organ, which was gifted by Mr J Milton Simpson, of Yearle House, Wooler, and dedicated on December 12, 1937.

Maestro Alberto Massimo has held a number of organist’s posts in Edinburgh, including that of St Andrew’s and St George’s Church and is currently the Director of Music at Morningside United Church at Holy Corner, Edinburgh. Alberto graduated BMus in Organ, trumpet, double bass, and composition in 1984. Specialising in conducting, he attended courses in Vienna, Salzburg, at the Accademia Chigiana in Sienna and postgraduate course at the Santa Cecilia Conservatory in Rome receiving a doctorate and diploma in conducting. In Rome he received appointments as “Maestro di cappella” (organist and choirmaster and conductor), remaining at the Basilica di Santa Cecilia for four years and occasionally playing for a Papal Mass in the Vatican.

Tickets for the concerts on Saturday at 7pm are £7 (concessions £6) Pay on the door. Refreshments and raffle.