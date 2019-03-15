Ensemble’s Marvellous Music for younger concert-goers

As part of a new venture to bring excellent, enjoyable music to a wider audience, Alnwick Music Society has scheduled a magical children’s concert.

Entitled Revolting Rhymes and Marvellous Music, it will be performed by the lively, young Magnard Ensemble.

It takes place at 11am on Saturday, at St Michael’s Church.

Based on Roald Dahl’s versions of Little Red Riding Hood, The Three Little Pigs and three Dirty Beast poems, it features music by Paul Patterson and Martin Butler. The stories are colourfully told by the narrator, who voices all the different characters, with the music adding to the drama.

It is suitable for ages five to 11.

The Magnard Ensemble will also give a wind quintet concert tomorrow (Friday), at St Michael’s Church, at 7.30pm.

They will play a varied programme of music by Jacques Ibert, Johann Sebastian Bach, Malcolm Arnold, Samuel Barber and Amy Beach.

Book and pay for this and other concerts at www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk or pay on the door.