Ensemble entertained young and old in two church events

Alnwick Music Society’s latest concert, held at St Michael’s Church, featured the dynamic, young Magnard Ensemble.

The concert included a varied range of music for wind quintet by composers ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach to the prominent, young, British composer John Woolrich.

Horovod at Alnwick International Music Festival'Picture by Jane Coltman

Among the highlights of the evening were three short pieces by Jacques Ibert, full of Gallic wit, Summer Music by Samuel Barber, evoking the stifling heat of the American South, and Three Shanties by Malcolm Arnold.

These were all virtuoso performances greatly enjoyed by an appreciative audience.

On the following morning the Magnards presented a children’s concert of Revolting Rhymes and Marvellous Music based around the works of Roald Dahl, with music composed by Martin Butler and Paul Patterson.

The Ensemble performed this music with an elan that made it equally enjoyable for children and accompanying adults, while the stories were brought to life by the lively performance of narrator Sheena May, who successfully engaged with her young audience.

Bad weather meant that numbers were small, but those who had braved the elements were rewarded with a memorable experience.

The society’s next concert will be on Tuesday, April 9, at the Northumberland Hall, when North East-based Horovod performs arrangements of dance music from the Balkans, Turkey and Greece.

The group grew out of a shared interest in the music of these places after clarinettist Dov Goldberg overheard violinist Morag Brown practising Greek music between teaching lessons.

Added to the sound was Lewis Powell-Reid on accordion, Frazer Watson on percussion, and Tony Abell on double bass.

Horovod will give a family concert at 3pm, and an evening event at 7.30pm.

To book tickets, visit www.alnwickmusicsociety.co.uk