Duo tuning up for unique blend of folk, roots and jazz

A unique blend of folk, roots and jazz will be on offer at Etal Village Hall.

Landermason will be performing at the venue on Saturday, February 2, at 7.30pm.

The gig promises a blend of diverse musical influences to captivate from the first second all the way to the encore.

Fiona and Paul are the song-writing team and deliver their music with passion and style, showing some imagination to present Brubeck on a penny whistle alongside haunting, contemporary folk melodies and fresh takes on some regional classics.

Hailing from Bellingham, Paul and Fiona are active on the folk scene in the North, writing, producing and touring across the UK.

Fiona is highly respected in the region as a teacher of woodwind and piano.

Following success in the 1980s touring with rock band The Dumb Blonde, Paul moved back to the North East where he cemented his musical partnership with Fiona. They have gone on to produce six albums together.

Tickets are £12. Email steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com