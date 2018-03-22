Duo play host of jazz gems

Wingates Village Institute welcomes the legendary UK jazz pairing of multi-reeds specialist Alan Barnes and pianist David Newton for an evening of jazz gems.

These esteemed jazz musicians have been playing duets for 40 years and will be on stage on Friday, March 30.

Both multiple award winners, they cover a vast repertoire from Louis Armstrong to Chick Corea, and play with an empathy that can only come with long experience.

The emphasis, as always, is on swinging, accessibility and interplay. Audiences can expect a hugely entertaining programme of straight ahead jazz, flawlessly played and interspersed with lots of anecdotes and peppered with humour.

David Newton is a record breaking, award-winning pianist. He was 13 times winner of best pianist in the British Jazz Awards and is one of the greatest solo jazz pianists this country has produced. His collaborations include Stacey Kent, Martin Taylor and Carol Kidd.

Alan Barnes is a prolific international performer, band leader and composer. He is master of alto and baritone saxes, clarinet and bass clarinet and recipient of 25 British Jazz awards.

He’s been described as the “accompanist of choice for vocal royalty for years and is the kind of pianist every drummer and bass player could wish for”. He has played with everyone from Tommy Chase and Pasadena Roof Orchestra to Don Weller and Stan Tracey, and has been a session musician for many artists, including Van Morrison, Bjork, Bryan Ferry and Jools Holland.

The show at Wingates Village Hall will be the only one in North Northumberland and will end the Highlights spring season at the hall.