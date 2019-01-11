Derek’s Christmas joy comes out

Northumberland musician Derek Allan continues his weekly diary.

November 16

If you know us then you will know that Christmas time lasts a long time for us and we do as much as we can.

It means so much for us and it takes a lot of time and happiness to do everything.

You should always start decorating for winter whenever you feel like it and if you are afraid of the online critics then do not put up a picture.

Our Christmas takes two days to put up and months to get through all of the things we like to do.

It is your life and is hurting no one, if you feel happier when Christmas is up then do it.

We go through a lot when we put up our decorations, our memories, hope and happiness.

Roy Wood gig was once again amazing. Melanie was front row, we were third.

It is such a great night and obviously I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day.

The support group were Elma and we all liked them. A duo from down south.

November 17

I am looking forward to being on the Lionheart Radio Christmas show with Carl Cape and Tom the Gardener and Tom the Birdman. I have been on this show since the station arrived.

Shaggy came for me, he is sadly still very unwell but we got through another gig in Berwick, some friends and fans there to share the night.

It was a nice night and then back for more cricket on TV for me.

November 18

We love this gig and they love us. Quaker House in Darlington. It is also the start of I’m A Celebrity, a canny show.

The drive from here to there and back is a long one, we get Shaggy on the way.

Set up, play an excellent gig, Ellie sold the raffle, Rebecca sold 15 badges and a lot more albums sold. It has been another great week and tomorrow is mostly a day off for me. I answer questions at gigs and everywhere I go.

I am asked mostly “What is the meaning of life?” and the answer is “You”.

November 19

Another walk in the Autumn. The feeling outside is that Christmas is on its way and there is no stopping it.

December is a magical month and I love to see the scenes outside and hearing the stories that people share.

My song “Winter Is Here” is doing so well already, being played around the country I now have two songs under my name of Derek.

I like this name, it means leader of others.

On December 7 the We Steal Flyers song is released too, The Magic Of Christmas and I wrote this around eight years ago at my old place, Station Road, North Bromhill.

November 20

A night in with board games, TV and movies.

We also got a lot of the Christmas jigsaw done so hopefully it will be up on the wall soon.

November 21

It was another night in. The Trap buskers was cancelled for weather. Always sad when things are cancelled but there is still one more to go.

The last open mic at The Trap is the Christmas special, it was great making friends and memories in a back room. I wish Sandra and Mike all the best.

November 22

A few new dates booked in for next summer and autumn. Some good news about Acoustic Magic, Melanie is teaming up with a school friend, Joanne Davies, and they are putting on a music night at The Togston Club.

I loved my years and friends there, this is where I got fully into darts before playing in 3 leagues. Great darts days, and well done all involved locally for this music night.