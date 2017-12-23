Concert was an evening of contrasts

The Schubert Ensemble provided a wonderful evening of contrasts when they performed music by Beethoven, Brahms and Charlotte Bray at Alnwick Music Society’s latest concert.

Beethoven came first with his famous Ghost Piano Trio. In this fine, robust performance, the joyous first and third movements provided an excellent foil to the eerie central slow movement, which gives this work its name.

Charlotte Bray’s Zustände, meaning ‘states’, is a new work inspired by a recent visit to Greenland and is all about ice in its various forms. Its shimmering opening movement created a palpable chill in the Playhouse and was followed by dramatic sounds representing the movement and breakup of ice as it shatters, melts and glints in the sun.

After the interval, Brahms’ warm and passionate First Piano Quartet provided welcome relief from the cold in a superb performance that ranged through a gamut of emotions.

The final movement, a lively Gypsy rondo, was performed with great gusto and panache, which sent the audience away smiling after an evening of fine music performed to the highest of standards.

