The next meeting of Glendale Accordion and Fiddle Club will take place next week.

It will be held on Thursday, January 24, in the Glendale Hall, Wooler, and runs from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Guest artists on the night will be The Homelanders.

Members £5, non-members £6.50 (including supper).

For more see the group’s Facebook page.