Bringing the hits of the ‘70s and ‘80s to stage as a duo

Soul band The Real Thing will be on stage at Alnwick Playhouse as their tour continues despite the sad loss of one of its members.

Eddy Amoo passed away earlier this year, devastating his brother Chris and friend Dave Smith.

Together they made the Real Thing, backed by their band.

And despite Eddy’s loss Chris and Dave have decided to continue to perform, thanks to the outpouring of support from their fans.

Performing as a duo The Real Thing will be on stage on Friday, June 8.

Featuring million-selling hits including three number one singles in the ‘70s and ‘80s – You to me are Everything, Can’t get by without you and Feel the Force – The Real Thing will play all the hits plus some fantastic covers such as Ladies Night, Celebration, Good Times and Ain’t no stopping us now in an action-packed show.

They are ready to give their much-loved disco inspired hits a new lease of life along with their five-piece band. They will deliver a funky ‘in your face’ show with a strong ‘retro’ flavour’with the band’s classic songs mixed with contemporary grooves.

In 1986 You to Me Are Everything, Can’t Get by Without You and Can You Feel the Force were all remixed and became huge hits once again, thanks to their huge club following.

In 2005, Love’s Such a Wonderful Thing was sampled by French dance outfit Daft Punk and re-titled So Much Love to Give.

The same year the Freeloaders had a UK Top 10 single with So Much Love to Give, which featured The Real Thing resulting in the band charting across three decades.

The Real Thing recently released The Real Thing Live DVD and CD recorded at the Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, and celebrate 40 years on the road and include the concert in full, new material and a cover of The Beatles song Eleanor Rigby.

Chris Amoo said: “There’s always going to be a sense of nostalgia about our music. It’s the sound track to so many people’s lives and that will never die.”

Tickets can be booked by visitting www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk