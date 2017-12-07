Blake promise night of film celebration

Following on from last year’s Christmas Eve BBC One appearance on David Walliams celebrates Dame Shirley Bassey, British harmony trio Blake are back with a new tour featuring the finest songs from stage and screen, with projections and lighting that bring the cinematic magic to life.

They will be on stage at Alnwick Playhouse on Friday, December 15.

Linked together with the boys’ famous improvised banter, the show features music from Hanz Zimmer, Ennio Morricone, Leonard Bernstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Cohen, The Beach Boys and many more.

This is the ultimate celebration of movies and musicals, all sung in thrilling vocal harmony.

At each show the boys enlist the help of a local choir, giving them the chance to perform to packed theatres, and bringing the community together through music.

Blake have an impressive CV of achievements, including several No.1s, multi-platinum selling albums and over 150 TV appearances, as well as having won a Brit Award for Album of the Year.

Famous fans include Keira Knightley, Ewan McGregor, Kevin Spacey and Will Smith.

For tickets visit www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk or call 01665 510785.