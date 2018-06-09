It was a night of glam and glitter as the fantastic Marc Bolan and T Rex tribute band TRextasy returned to the Alnwick Playhouse on their 2018 tour.

Now in their 25th year, members of the band continue to keep his music alive as they perform all over the country each year. This was their first visit to the Playhouse since 2015 and once again the place was packed and ready to party with fans out of their seats at the front within the first few numbers.

Starting off with fan favourite Raw Ramp, the band mixed their first set with the well-known hits and lesser-known gems designed to keep the die-hard fans happy and ensure the band kept their set list fresh each tour.

Midway through they broke out the acoustic guitars for the mellower tunes like Life’s A Gas, Cosmic Dancer and Spaceball Ricochet.

Before we knew it, the first set was over and fans left a trail of boa feathers as they headed to the bar for a quick liquid refresher.

The second set was almost wall-to-wall hits, along with great renditions of lesser-known singles, like New York City and Dandy in the Underworld, as well as the song that gave The Ramones their blueprint sound – Solid Gold Easy Action.

There was only one song to encore with in the timeless Hot Love, which had the whole crowd singing along both in harmony with the band and also in their own solo spots as lead singer Danielz encouraged everyone to join in.

Boogie on Alnwick, it was a great night!

TRextasy was formed in 1992 and is the only tribute band to be endorsed by the controllers of the Marc Bolan catalogue. They regularly perform at Alnwick Playhouse.

For more Alnwick Playhouse shows, see www.alnwickplayhouse.co.uk