North East music festivals: The best events taking place on our doorsteps in 2025 - and who’s performing?
- Festivalgoers may not need to travel too far out of the North East to enjoy the 2025 festival season.
- Be it a wave of incredible cover artists to bopping at a dub festival, the region has something to offer most music fans.
- Here’s eight music festivals set to take place in the North East in 2025, and who’s been announced for them so far.
Do you have to spend a fortune on petrol or travel costs to attend a music festival in the UK over the next 12 months if you live in the North East of England?
Thankfully not, with a range of promoters putting on some big musical events across the region throughout 2025, with a little something for everyone.
With some festivals having already announced some of their line-up, there’s a bit of traditional British indie, a fantastic array of cover acts to bring to life some of the world’s most renowned musicians, and even a touch of pop cheese for those of us a certain age - and used to tape music off the radio.
Here’s eight music festivals taking place in the North East of England in 2025, and how you can get tickets to the events before it’s too late.
What music festivals are taking place in the North East of England in 2025?
Stockton Calling
- When: April 19 2025.
- Where: Various venues across Stockton, County Durham
- Who has been announced?: Maximo Park, Big Special, The Paddingtons, Melanie Baker, Finn Forster.
- Tickets: Tickets available through Stockton Calling’s website.
Crookfest 2025
- When: May 4 2025.
- Where: Sir Tom Cowie Millfield Ground, Crook Town, County Durham
- Who has been announced?: Coda: a tribute to Led Zeppelin, Flat Shaped Heads, C-Collective, Fu Fighters.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Crookfest website.
Phazed Out Newcastle
- When: May 4 2025.
- Where: Tapyard, Tyne Bank Brewery & The Grove, Newcastle.
- Who has been announced?: Agnostic Front, more to be announced.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Phazed Out website.
Mighty Dub Fest
- When: June 13 - 15 2025.
- Where: Alnwick Castle, Northumberland.
- Who has been announced?: No announcement as of yet.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Mighty Dub Fest website.
Mouth of the Tyne Festival
- When: July 10 - 13 2025.
- Where: Tynemouth Priory and Castle, Tynemouth, North Shields.
- Who has been announced?: Elbow, Ministry of Sound Classics, UB40.
- Tickets: Tickets available through Ticketmaster.
Kubix Festival
- When: July 12 2025.
- Where: Herrington Country Park, Sunderland.
- Who has been announced?: Shaggy, Basshunter, Blue, Gareth Gates, Louise.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Kubix website.
Lindisfarne Festival
- When: August 28 - 30 2025.
- Where: Beal Farm, Berwick upon Tweed.
- Who has been announced?: The Waterboys, Scouting For Girls, Terrorvision, The Lancashire Hotpots, Dutty Moonshine Big Band.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Lindisfarne Festival website.
Soundwave Pop Festival
- When: July 26 2025.
- Where: Seaton Carew, Coronation Drive, Hartlepool.
- Who has been announced?: Boyzlife, B*Witched, Atomic Kitten, Chesney Hawkes, East 17, Blazin’ Squad, 911.
- Tickets: Tickets available through the Soundwave Pop Festival’s website.
