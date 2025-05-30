The brightest and best from three North England locations to be celebrated by the Grammy-winner

Mura Masa is collaborating with several local ‘tastemakers’ as part of a new initiative for grassroots music.

‘Local’ will see the Grammy-winner help curate three line-ups in Stockton-on-Tees, Blackpool and Bradford celebrating the emerging artists from each scene.

The project will also include a digital zine to document the vibrant sights and sounds Mura Masa uncovers during the tour.

Grammy-award winning producer Mura Masa is looking to help champion local music in the North of England in association with Relentless Energy throughout June 2025.

‘Local’ is an initiative which aims to celebrate and platform emerging UK artists and creative talent from outside the major cities, launching with a three-stop tour in Stockton-on-Tees, Blackpool, and Bradford.

At each stop, Mura Masa isn't just performing; he's collaborating with a local tastemaker to curate homegrown line-ups, ensuring the spotlight shines on regional talent. The nights will culminate in a rare, intimate DJ set from the award artist himself.

Mura Masa will be celebrating some of North England's finest emerging talent with 'Local,' set to take place in Stockton-on-Tees, Blackpool and Bradford in June 2025. | Provided

These local curators are key to the project's authenticity: Blackpool-born DJ Mia Lily for her hometown show, Newcastle-based producer, DJ, and vocalist Boo (founder of Ghetec) for Stockton-on-Tees, and Bradford artist and filmmaker ZMARAKS for the final night.

The 'Local' project extends well beyond its live performances, establishing a lasting digital legacy for the artists and communities it champions. Mura Masa himself is curating a digital zine, designed by creative studio Toothgrinder, which will document the diverse talent and vibrant scenes discovered on the tour.

This is to ensure the initiative's commitment to showcasing grassroots music continues long after the final note. Further underlining this dedication, Mura Masa will also contribute to the Freeform Forum mentorship programme, offering direct support to early-stage artists as they navigate the evolving music industry.

Who is scheduled to perform as part of Mura Masa’s ‘Local’ shows?

As of writing, the following artists are scheduled to perform at the following locations:

Stockton-on-Tees

Boo B2B Mura Masa

REES

Alousea

Cousin Dan

Blackpool

Mura Masa

Mia Lily

D-Foc

Pacemaker

Hometones

Bradford

Where are Mura Masa’s ‘Local’ shows taking place?

You can catch these specially curated line-ups - and support your local music scene - when ‘Local’ takes place at the following venues on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to attend Mura Masa’s ‘Local’ shows?

Tickets to all three events are currently on sale now through the dedicated ‘Local’ website - for more information and prices, visit today and avoid missing out!

