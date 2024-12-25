Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back with not one but two festival specials.

The comedy will air episodes on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Both are 30 minute special episodes.

Mrs Brown’s Boys is back for a double helping this Christmas. Fans can tuck in to a pair of festive episodes this year, courtesy of the BBC.

Brendan O’Carroll’s comedy is back and follows the formula set out last Christmas. Instead of giving a heart, Mrs Brown’s Boys is giving out plenty of laughs.

Just like last year, the show will be airing two episodes across the festive period. Here’s all you need to know so you aren’t caught out.

When is Mrs Brown’s Boys on over Christmas?

There will be two festive specials over the Christmas period, the BBC has announced. It includes one on December 25 and another on New Year’s Day (January 1 2025).

The Christmas episode will air on BBC1 at 11.05pm and finish at 11.35pm. It is a half-an-hour special.

For the episode on New Year’s Day, it is on at the slightly earlier time of 10.30pm and will also run for 30 minutes. Don’t get caught out by the change of time.

What to expect from the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials?

Christmas

The BBC synopsis reads: “It’s Christmas in Finglas again and Agnes is failing to convince the gang she’s not grumpy! Meanwhile Cathy pulls the Finglas community together in support of a festive good cause and Buster sources a sustainable tree.”

New Year’s Day

For this episode, the BBC has said: “Agnes turns her spare room into a bed and breakfast but there’s an escaped dangerous criminal on the loose in Finglas – what could possibly go wrong in this action-packed festive special? Featuring special guest Steve Spiers.”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected].