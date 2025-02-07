The Traitors is looking for contestants - do you have what it takes? 👀

The Traitors is looking for people to take part in the next series.

BBC blockbuster saw more than 10 million viewers watch its latest finale.

It will be back in 2026 for a fourth season.

The Traitors is looking for a fresh group of contestants to take part in the hit show. BBC’s blockbuster competition series will return for a fourth series next year.

A Celebrity Traitors has also been confirmed - with plenty of names already rumoured. Read my thoughts on season three now the dust has settled.

If you have found yourself watching the previous series and thought you could do better - either as a faithful or a traitor - the BBC is looking for new contestants. The deadline for applications has just been extended as well.

How to apply for The Traitors?

For those who fancy testing themselves in The Traitors, applications are now open for series four of the blockbuster show. To throw your hat in the ring to take part, visit the BBC’s take part website here.

All you have to do is fill out a form and send it away. The show will film later this year.

The Traitors is recruiting | BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

Also the BBC advises that you must be 18 or older to take part in The Traitors. The advert reads: “The Traitors is a competition series built on strategy, suspicion and deception, filmed in the Scottish Highlands. A team of players will compete in a series of missions, the more missions they complete successfully, the bigger the prize pot.

“However, hidden amongst the players are the ‘Traitors’. The Traitors meet in secret and decide who to eliminate from their fellow players known as the ‘Faithful’. The aim for the Traitors is to stay undetected until the end, the aim for the Faithful is to banish all of the Traitors before the game ends.

“Throughout the series, there will be twists, turns, rigorous challenges, shocks and surprises for the players. A game of trust and treachery… do you have what it takes to play?”

When is the deadline to apply for The Traitors?

Applications for series four of the BBC show are open now - and have been since August 2024. The deadline to apply had previously been February 9, just a few days from now, but it has since been extended to March 28 2025.

Which means you now have more than a month to make up your mind about applying and to send in your form. Studio Lambert advises that the closing date may be extended or closed, for any reason, at our discretion without notice.

Know anyone who should apply for The Traitors? Point them to the link on the BBC’s website here - as the worst liar possible, I am content to just follow the action from my TV.