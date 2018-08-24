‘History Guy’ to share his career anecdotes

Well-known historian, broadcaster and television presenter, Dan Snow, will be entertaining audiences in the Guest Hall at Alnwick Castle next spring.

The popular presenter, often referred to as The History Guy will be sharing anecdotes of memorable experiences during his career and will also research and include historical facts and stories relating to Alnwick and the surrounding areas on Wednesday, March 6.

The show will conclude with a 20-minute question and answer session.

Although the event is over six months away, tickets are already selling fast.

The show is sure to appeal to families, students, academics and all those interested in the history of Alnwick.

Dan Snow presents history programmes for the BBC and other broadcasters, has a regular history slot on the One Show and hosts the podcast, Dan Snow’s History Hit.

Dan is the son of BBC broadcaster Peter Snow, nephew of Channel 4 Newsreader Jon Snow and the great, great grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

Tickets for the talk at Alnwick Castle’s Guest Hall cost £25 with concessions at £20

They can be bought online at the Alnwick Castle Website, www.alnwickcastle.com